Three men in their 20s were killed after the vehicle they were driving collided with a guard rail at the entrance to Givat Assaf in Binyamin early on Wednesday, Israeli media reports.

A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured and another two men were moderately injured.

MDA was called to the scene of the crash, pronounced two victims dead, and evacuated the three wounded to Shaare Zedek and Hadassah hospitals in Jerusalem.

This is a developing story.