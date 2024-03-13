Jerusalem Post
Protesters demonstrate in front of UN offices in Jerusalem

By MAARIV

Activists from the If You Will, a self-described Zionist movement, arrived at the UNWRA offices for a protest vigil Wednesday morning. The activists brought boxes with them labeled with flour, inside of which were plastic guns to illustrate the participation of UN employees in the October 7 massacre.

Head of the National Task Force, Matan Jerry, stated, "The UN has officially become an aid organization for terrorism, and the fact that its employees participated in the October 7 massacre proves this more than anything. The Israeli government must expel UNRWA operatives from Israel and seize their property.

We have finished reserve services, but we have not finished the fight for the state of Israel. We will not remain silent against the instigators and supporters of UN terrorism! We must act to expel the UNRWA from Jerusalem and generally act to close down this corrupt, failing, and dangerous agency."



