Defense Ministry to conduct controlled explosion of mines in Golan Heights

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A controlled explosion of mines is expected to be conducted on Thursday morning in the Ein Zivan area in the Golan Heights, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant says was shelled by Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 09:22 AM
Japan high court says not allowing same-sex marriage is unconstitutional
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 08:43 AM
IAEA's Grossi discussed Iran's nuclear program with Putin - TASS
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 08:06 AM
US military says destroyed 4 unmanned aerial systems in Houthi Yemen
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 04:49 AM
US asks Panama to strip flags from sanctioned Iranian ships
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 12:31 AM
IDF attacks Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/13/2024 10:52 PM
Protesters for Gaza ceasefire block terminal at San Francisco airport
By REUTERS
03/13/2024 10:24 PM
Gazans loot aid trucks that entered Gaza through new Israeli crossing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/13/2024 10:12 PM
US to meet with Panama in crackdown on Iran sanction-evading ships
By REUTERS
03/13/2024 08:36 PM
Austria expels two Russian diplomats from bilateral embassy
By REUTERS
03/13/2024 08:20 PM
Dutch politician Geert Wilders ready to forego prime minister job
By REUTERS
03/13/2024 07:11 PM
German Chancellor Scholz to make second Israel since beginning of war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/13/2024 07:05 PM
Israeli government to shut down Intel Ministry, Gamliel to switch office
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/13/2024 05:08 PM
UK will change law to ban foreign states from owning newspapers
By REUTERS
03/13/2024 04:52 PM
Judge dismisses some charges in Georgia indictment against Trump
By REUTERS
03/13/2024 04:31 PM