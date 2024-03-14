'Baby killers' spray painted outside Berkeley Jewish-owned bagel shop

"Israel Baby Killers" was found spray painted outside a Jewish-owned Berkeley bagel shop last Wednesday, said Boichik Bagels.

Boichik Bagels founder and CEO Emily Winston said that her shop is "Jewish-owned and very clearly Jewish-themed. Antisemitism has been hugely on the rise here in Berkeley since October 7, and frankly my only surprise is that I have not received such actions sooner, or worse."

The San Francisco Jewish Community Relations Council said that the business had no stance on the Israel-Hamas War, and to hold US Jews responsible for the conflict is antisemitic.

"The mounting hostility against Jews just going about their lives is deeply alarming and must be called out," said SFJCRC. "We call on our elected leaders to speak out about the antisemitism plaguing our communities. Support your local Jewish-owned businesses at this crucial time."