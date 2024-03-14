Jerusalem Post
Mahmoud Abbas appoints new Palestinian Authority prime minister

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 14, 2024 20:53

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas named Mohammad Mustafa as prime minister of the Palestinian Authority (PA), the state-run Palestinian news agency WAFA said on Thursday.

Mustafa's appointment comes after mounting pressure to reform the governing body of the Palestinian territories and improve its governance in the West Bank where they are based.

The new prime minister was assigned to lead the relief and rebuilding of the Gaza Strip, and reform the institutions of the Palestinian Authority, WAFA added.

Mustafa replaces former Prime Minister Mohammed Shttayah who, along with his government, resigned in February.

The PA, which is dominated by the Fatah political party, held administrative control over Gaza until 2007 after Hamas won the 2006 legislative elections in the territories and expelled it from the strip. Since then, Hamas has ruled Gaza and the PA governs parts of the West Bank.

