Schumer's call for Israeli election is inappropriate, American Jewish Committee says

By HANNAH SARISOHN

The American Jewish Committee issued a statement following Sen. Schumer's remarks earlier on Thursday in which he described Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as an obstruction to lasting peace in the Middle East and called for elections to oust him. 

"American Jewish Committee (AJC) appreciates US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s continual and passionate defense of Israel and the Jewish people, but we do not believe it is appropriate for US officials to try to dictate the electoral future of any ally," according to the statement. "Israel is a sovereign democracy in the midst of a war of self-defense against a terrorist organization bent on massacring Jews and destroying Israel. The Israeli people will decide their own political path."

The AJC said it commends Schumer for putting Israel's security and the plight of the hostages front and center, "underscoring the need for new Palestinian leadership and emphasizing Hamas's horrific brutality and disregard for the Palestinian people." 

France's Macron: Europe must be ready for war if it wants peace
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 10:05 PM
Yemen's Houthis leader: We'll prevent ships from passing Indian Ocean
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 09:42 PM
Canada pauses non-lethal military exports to Israel - government source
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 09:07 PM
EU's Borrell says Gaza humanitarian crisis is a 'man-made' disaster
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 08:35 PM
Mahmoud Abbas appoints new Palestinian Authority prime minister
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 08:23 PM
Protest calling for release of hostages blocks Tel Aviv roads
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2024 08:20 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah infrastructure amid rocket strikes from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2024 06:23 PM
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Japan's Fukushima
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 05:30 PM
Hamas terrorist attempted to kill himself in Israeli prison
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2024 04:56 PM
Russia's Putin says nuclear-powered unit in space is a priority
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 04:30 PM
Border Police officer indicted for sexual assault of colleague
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2024 04:25 PM
Labor leadership primaries to take place May 28
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2024 04:16 PM
Haitian capital's national penitentiary on fire - RTVC
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 04:08 PM
Berlin: Scholz, Zelenskiy to keep talking on support for peace
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 03:52 PM
Mahmoud Abbas set to appoint PA Prime Minister in coming days - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2024 01:59 PM