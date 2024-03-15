Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UKMTO reports incident 50 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's al Hudaydah

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 15, 2024 02:27

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organization said early on Friday that it had received a report that missiles passed near a ship 50 nautical miles (93 km) southwest of al Hudaydah, Yemen.

"The Master reported two missiles flying over the vessel and heard two loud blasts in the distance," the UKMTO said in an advisory note, referring to the person in command of the ship.

It added that the vessel reported no damage and that the crew are reported safe.

"The vessel is proceeding to its next port of call. Authorities are investigating," the advisory said.

Houthi militants have repeatedly launched drones and missiles against international commercial shipping in the Gulf of Aden since mid-November, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel's military actions in Gaza.



