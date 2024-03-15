Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israel to conduct 'specific operations' in Rafah - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 15, 2024 08:20

The IDF is planning on conducting "specific operations" in Gaza's Rafah to liberate hostages before initiating a ground invasion, according to a report on Friday by the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, citing Egyptian sources. 

Smotrich demands to enter war cabinet
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2024 09:15 AM
Salim Joubran, former chief justice, dies at 76
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2024 09:06 AM
Russian official says three children killed in Donetsk
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 07:27 AM
Houthis The captain of the 'Galaxy Leader' ship was transferred to Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2024 06:19 AM
Australia to resume funding to UN's main Palestinian relief agency
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 03:57 AM
UKMTO reports incident 50 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's al Hudayda
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 01:19 AM
Gazans killed, injured while waiting for aid - Hamas-run health ministry
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 12:35 AM
Schumer's call for Israeli election is inappropriate, AJC says
By HANNAH SARISOHN
03/14/2024 10:33 PM
Yemen's Houthis leader: We'll prevent ships from passing Indian Ocean
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 09:42 PM
Canada pauses non-lethal military exports to Israel - government source
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 09:07 PM
EU's Borrell says Gaza humanitarian crisis is a 'man-made' disaster
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 08:35 PM
Protest calling for release of hostages blocks Tel Aviv roads
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2024 08:20 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah infrastructure amid rocket strikes from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2024 06:23 PM
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Japan's Fukushima
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 05:30 PM
Hamas terrorist attempted to kill himself in Israeli prison
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2024 04:56 PM