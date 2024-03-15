The IDF is planning on conducting "specific operations" in Gaza's Rafah to liberate hostages before initiating a ground invasion, according to a report on Friday by the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, citing Egyptian sources.
Israel to conduct 'specific operations' in Rafah - report
By REUTERS03/15/2024 07:27 AM
By REUTERS03/15/2024 03:57 AM
By REUTERS03/15/2024 01:19 AM
By REUTERS03/15/2024 12:35 AM
By REUTERS03/14/2024 09:42 PM
By REUTERS03/14/2024 09:07 PM
By REUTERS03/14/2024 08:35 PM
By REUTERS03/14/2024 05:30 PM