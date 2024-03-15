Smotrich demands to enter war cabinet

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich demanded a place in Israel's war cabinet to "create more balanced decision-making," the minister told told Makor Rishon on Friday.

"If the decision-making system regarding the tactical management of the war is being reorganized, I want to be there. I think it [the war cabinet] includes too many people who hold the concepts that, among other things, brought us to October 7," he added.

"There will also be people like me in the room, who in the months leading up to the war, challenged the discourse against those who claimed that we did not understand anything," he concluded.