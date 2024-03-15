Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved a military operation for Rafah in Southern Gaza, that will also include the evacuation of civilians, his office said on Friday.An Israeli delegation is also expected to leave for Doha for hostage talks after the security cabinet discusses the government’s position on the issue, the Prime Minister’s Office said.It underscored that Hamas’s stance with regard to the talks is still far-fetched.
Netanyahu approves Rafah operation, Israeli officials to head to Doha
By REUTERS03/15/2024 02:32 PM
