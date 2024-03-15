Jerusalem Post
Netanyahu approves Rafah operation, Israeli officials to head to Doha

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Updated: MARCH 15, 2024 14:44

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved a military operation for Rafah in Southern Gaza, that will also include the evacuation of civilians, his office said on Friday.

An Israeli delegation is also expected to leave for Doha for hostage talks after the security cabinet discusses the government’s position on the issue, the Prime Minister’s Office said.
It underscored that Hamas’s stance with regard to the talks is still far-fetched.
Yemen's Houthis attacked ship in Red Sea
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 02:32 PM
Three killed, 27 wounded in hotel attack in Somali capital, police say
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 02:19 PM
Russian official says election video surveillance systems in Siberia hit
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 02:18 PM
Russian missile injures 20 civilian people Odesa
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 01:39 PM
Lebanon: 'Ready to return to resolution 1701'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2024 12:49 PM
Ambrey says tanker subject to missile strike near Yemen's Hodeidah
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 12:15 PM
Aid supply ship from Cyprus reaches Gaza coast
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 11:07 AM
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi says Egypt is seeking to reach ceasefire
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 10:03 AM
Smotrich demands to enter war cabinet
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2024 09:15 AM
Salim Joubran, former chief justice, dies at 76
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2024 09:06 AM
Israel to conduct 'specific operations' in Rafah - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2024 08:17 AM
Russian official says three children killed in Donetsk
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 07:27 AM
Houthis The captain of the 'Galaxy Leader' ship was transferred to Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2024 06:19 AM
Australia to resume funding to UN's main Palestinian relief agency
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 03:57 AM
UKMTO reports incident 50 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's al Hudayda
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 01:19 AM