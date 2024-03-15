Jerusalem Post
World Court to hear Nicaragua-Germany dispute over Israel aid in April

By REUTERS

 The International Court of Justice on Friday said it would hold hearings on April 8 and 9 in Nicaragua's case against Germany for giving military aid to Israel and defunding the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA).

Nicaragua asked the ICJ, also known as the World Court, earlier this month to issue emergency measures requiring Berlin to stop military aid to Israel and reverse its decision to stop funding UNRWA.

According to Nicaragua, Germany is violating the 1948 Genocide Convention and the 1949 Geneva Conventions on the laws of war in the Palestinian territories.

German government spokesperson Wolfgang Buechner said Germany would present its position in court but added that Berlin believes the case is unjustified.

Major donors to UNRWA, including the United States and Germany, suspended funding after allegations that its Palestinian employees were suspected of involvement in the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel by Hamas terrorists.

Biden says Schumer's concerns on Israel are shared by many Americans
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 05:36 PM
G7 warns Iran not to give Russia ballistic missiles for Ukraine war
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 05:06 PM
Israeli tourist killed in car accident in Angola
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2024 04:52 PM
IDF attacks Hezbollah targets following launches into northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2024 03:48 PM
Netanyahu approves Rafah operation, Israeli officials to head to Doha
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
03/15/2024 02:40 PM
Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Pacific 01 ship in Red Sea
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 02:32 PM
Three killed, 27 wounded in hotel attack in Somali capital, police say
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 02:19 PM
Russian official says election video surveillance systems in Siberia hit
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 02:18 PM
Russian missile injures 20 civilian people Odesa
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 01:39 PM
Lebanon: 'Ready to return to resolution 1701'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2024 12:49 PM
Ambrey says tanker subject to missile strike near Yemen's Hodeidah
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 12:15 PM
Aid supply ship from Cyprus reaches Gaza coast
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 11:07 AM
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi says Egypt is seeking to reach ceasefire
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 10:03 AM
Smotrich demands to enter war cabinet
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2024 09:15 AM
Salim Joubran, former chief justice, dies at 76
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2024 09:06 AM