Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Trump hush money trial delayed until April, judge rules

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 15, 2024 23:25

Donald Trump's criminal trial stemming from a 2016 hush money payment to a porn star will start in April, after a 30-day delay granted by the judge after the former US president said late disclosure of evidence was hurting his preparation.

Justice Juan Merchan's decision to delay the first-ever criminal trial of a former US president marks another victory for Trump, who has sought to slow down proceedings in his various legal entanglements as he prepares to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the Nov. 5 election.

The case in New York state court in Manhattan, which had been due to start on March 25, was the first of four criminal indictments brought against Trump last year. While none of the other three cases have firm trial dates, the delay to the New York trial could complicate scheduling the others.

In a court filing earlier, prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney's office said they were ready to proceed to trial on March 25 but did not oppose a 30-day delay to make sure Trump had a chance to review the new material.

Pence says he will not endorse former boss Trump in 2024 US election
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 11:31 PM
Hertz appoints Gil West as CEO
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 11:16 PM
IDF destroys rocket launcher in Gaza after launch on Sderot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2024 10:41 PM
Ambrey says vessel was reportedly targeted northwest of Yemen's Hodeidah
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 10:29 PM
John Kirby 'optimistic' at latest developments in hostage deal
By HANNAH SARISOHN
03/15/2024 10:27 PM
Illegal resident from West Bank arrested in Dizengoff, Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2024 07:07 PM
World Court to hear Nicaragua-Germany dispute over Israel aid in April
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 05:44 PM
Biden says Schumer's concerns on Israel are shared by many Americans
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 05:36 PM
G7 warns Iran not to give Russia ballistic missiles for Ukraine war
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 05:06 PM
Israeli tourist killed in car accident in Angola
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2024 04:52 PM
Netanyahu approves Rafah operation, Israeli officials to head to Doha
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
03/15/2024 02:40 PM
Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Pacific 01 ship in Red Sea
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 02:32 PM
Three killed, 27 wounded in hotel attack in Somali capital, police say
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 02:19 PM
Russian official says election video surveillance systems in Siberia hit
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 02:18 PM
Russian missile injures 20 civilian people Odesa
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 01:39 PM