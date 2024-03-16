Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Second aid shipment for Gaza ready to sail from Cyprus, says its president

By REUTERS

A second cargo of food aid was ready to depart by sea from Cyprus to Gaza on Saturday, the island's president said, after a first aid shipment landed in the besieged Palestinian enclave overnight.

Almost 200 tons of food arrived in the enclave late on Friday, the first shipment in a new aid route to the Gaza Strip, devastated by five months of war.

"The first ship has started its return to Cyprus, and we are ready to dispatch the second ship," Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides told journalists.

The second ship, with 240 tons of aid, was moored at Larnaca port awaiting a signal to sail.

US based charity World Central Kitchen (WCK), which arranged the mission with the UAE and Spanish charity Open Arms with support from the Cypriot government, said the new shipment included pallets of canned goods and bulk products.

Terrorist infiltrates West Bank city of Hebron, suspect eliminated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2024 03:23 PM
Mossad chief expected to resume Gaza ceasefire talks in Doha on Sunday
By REUTERS
03/16/2024 03:11 PM
Russia's ruling party says it is hit by cyberattack during election
By REUTERS
03/16/2024 09:37 AM
IDF, air force eliminate 25 terrorists over the past day in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2024 09:34 AM
WATCH: IDF jets strike Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2024 09:24 AM
Israel carries out overnight airstrikes in Rafah - report
By MAARIV ONLINE
03/16/2024 09:12 AM
US says Houthis fired three missiles from Yemen toward Red Sea
By REUTERS
03/16/2024 02:46 AM
North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversees air warfare drills
By REUTERS
03/16/2024 01:33 AM
Ukrainian authorities launch mass evacuation in northern region
By REUTERS
03/16/2024 01:04 AM
Israel considering hiring international security contractors to secure G
By MAARIV
03/15/2024 11:37 PM
Trump hush money trial delayed until April, judge rules
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 11:24 PM
Hertz appoints Gil West as CEO
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 11:16 PM
IDF destroys rocket launcher in Gaza after launch on Sderot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2024 10:41 PM
Ambrey says vessel was reportedly targeted northwest of Yemen's Hodeidah
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 10:29 PM
John Kirby 'optimistic' at latest developments in hostage deal
By HANNAH SARISOHN
03/15/2024 10:27 PM