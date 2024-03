Head of the "Statesmanlike Right" party Gideon Sa'ar told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that if he isn't allowed in the wartime cabinet within a few days, he will resign from the government, according to Israeli media sources on Saturday.

Sa'ar recently broke off from Benny Gantz's party and demanded a seat in the wartime cabinet.

He stated that he believes the IDF should ramp up operations in Rafah and expressed dissatisfaction with the cabinet's current decision-making.