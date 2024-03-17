Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

One dead after Ukrainian drone attack on refinery - Russia

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 17, 2024 04:16

One person died after a fire broke out at the Slavyansk oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region as a result of the launch of several drones at the enterprise from Ukraine, the regional administration said early on Sunday.

"The drones were neutralized, but a fire broke out as a result of the fall of one of the devices," the operational headquarters of the region said on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia's TASS state news agency reported that one worker of the refinery was injured as a result of the attack.

Russia accuses Ukraine of using "terrorist activities" to try to disrupt its three-day presidential election, concluding Sunday.

IDF Chief of Staff at start of Ramadan: 'we are in a multi-front war'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2024 03:56 AM
US military says it intercepted a Houthi drone in the Red Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS
03/17/2024 02:35 AM
Syrian soldier injured in Israeli strike, Syrian army says
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2024 01:36 AM
IDF took down suspicious target above the sea near Acre
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2024 01:19 AM
Govt to approve retired chief justice to civil service committee
By WALLA!
03/17/2024 12:32 AM
Reports of Israeli activity in Damascus area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2024 12:27 AM
US reveals UN ceasefire proposal, diminishes chance of Rafah op
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2024 10:36 PM
Gideon Sa'ar threatens to resign over entrance to cabinet
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2024 08:59 PM
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade took part in October 7 massacre
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2024 08:44 PM
Hamas vows to not release hostages without phase two of ceasefire deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2024 07:09 PM
Herzi Halevi asses security for the month of Ramadan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2024 06:59 PM
Russia accuses Ukraine of 'terrorist activities' to influence election
By REUTERS
03/16/2024 06:42 PM
Second aid shipment for Gaza ready to sail from Cyprus, says its preside
By REUTERS
03/16/2024 03:23 PM
Russia's ruling party says it is hit by cyberattack during election
By REUTERS
03/16/2024 09:37 AM
WATCH: IDF jets strike Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2024 09:24 AM