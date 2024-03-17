Jerusalem Post
Biden campaign raises over $53m. in February fundraising

By REUTERS

US President Joe Biden's re-election campaign raised more than $53 million in February and has $155 million cash-on-hand after pulling in the most grassroots fundraising since the campaign's launch.

February's fundraising came just before Biden clinched the Democratic Party's nomination in March and before he raised $10 million in the 24 hours following his fiery State of the Union address.

Opposition to Donald Trump, who clinched the Republican Party's nomination, and to the GOP have motivated donors.

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Biden had a marginal one percentage point lead over Trump ahead of November's election.

Some 39% of registered voters in the one-week poll said they would vote for Biden, a Democrat, if the election were held today, compared with 38% who picked Republican former President Trump.



