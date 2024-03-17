Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Putin says Navalny-inspired election protest against him 'had no effect,' talks ceasefire

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 17, 2024 23:37

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that an opposition election protest against him organized by the opposition had no effect, but that people who had prevented other people voting by acts of vandalism should be punished.

Supporters of the late Alexei Navalny had called on Russians to turn up at polling stations for a "Noon against Putin" protest to show their opposition to a leader they describe as a corrupt autocrat.

Putin also said Russia was ready for talks on a French proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine during the Olympic games, but would need to take Russia's interests on the frontline into account.

This is a developing story.

 

Hamas leader Haniyeh meets with Chinese diplomats in Qatar
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2024 11:10 PM
Former MK Izhar Shay wants to exchange terrorists for hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2024 10:05 PM
Ambrey says has report of hijacked Yemeni fishing vessel in Gulf of Aden
By REUTERS
03/17/2024 08:33 PM
US says Russian elections were not free and fair
By REUTERS
03/17/2024 08:31 PM
Hostage families protest outside IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2024 07:08 PM
Germany Scholz to Netanyahu: We can't watch Palestinians starve
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2024 06:40 PM
Knesset to establish committee for victims of sexual violence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2024 03:51 PM
Crash involving passenger bus, fuel truck kills 21 in Afghanistan
By REUTERS
03/17/2024 12:24 PM
IDF troops arrest suspects in West Bank in overnight operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2024 12:22 PM
Petrol bomb thrown at Russian embassy in Moldova
By REUTERS
03/17/2024 12:18 PM
Biden campaign raises over $53m. in February fundraising
By REUTERS
03/17/2024 11:07 AM
Smotrich slams changes in IDF high command
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2024 10:35 AM
Soldier seriously wounded in central Gaza, receiving treatment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2024 06:12 AM
One dead after Ukrainian drone attack on refinery - Russia
By REUTERS
03/17/2024 03:32 AM
US military says it intercepted a Houthi drone in the Red Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS
03/17/2024 02:35 AM