Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is expected to include Paul Manafort, the former campaign manager he pardoned, as a campaign adviser later this year, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing four people familiar with the talks.
Trump eyeing Paul Manafort for 2024 campaign role, Washington Post reports
By REUTERS03/19/2024 03:10 AM
