Police officers arrest rape suspect, a Kiryat Yam resident

Police officers from the Zevulun station in the Coastal District arrested a resident of Kiryat Yam on suspicion of committing rape Monday morning, the Israel Police reported.

The police opened the investigation that morning following a report of rape in an apartment in Kiryat Yam, where the suspect allegedly raped a girl who was staying with him in the apartment.

The officers who arrived at the scene and received the report met with the complainant, who was subsequently referred for medical treatment. In the meantime, the officers arrested the suspect, a local resident in his 20s.

The suspect was then taken to the police station for questioning. According to the investigation's needs and findings, he will be brought before the court on Monday after questioning, and the police will request to extend his detention.