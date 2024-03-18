Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday expressed concern around Israel's planned offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah in a call with Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz, Trudeau's office said.
Trudeau raises concern over Israel's planned offensive in Rafah
By REUTERS03/19/2024 03:10 AM
