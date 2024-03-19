Faack Mabhough, Hamas's Interior Ministry Operations Chief, killed in an IDF operation on Monday, had been in contact with UN representatives and local Gaza clans in recent weeks to establish a security mechanism for the aid arriving into the Gaza Strip, the Lebanese paper, Al-Akhbar reported on Tuesday.
Killed Hamas leader was in touch with UN representatives prior to elimination - report
By REUTERS03/19/2024 03:10 AM
By REUTERS03/19/2024 02:42 AM
By REUTERS03/19/2024 01:15 AM
By REUTERS03/18/2024 11:37 PM
By REUTERS03/18/2024 10:18 PM
By REUTERS03/18/2024 08:40 PM
By REUTERS03/18/2024 07:55 PM