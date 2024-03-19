Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Killed Hamas leader was in touch with UN representatives prior to elimination - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 19, 2024 08:58

Faack Mabhough, Hamas's Interior Ministry Operations Chief, killed in an IDF operation on Monday, had been in contact with UN representatives and local Gaza clans in recent weeks to establish a security mechanism for the aid arriving into the Gaza Strip, the Lebanese paper, Al-Akhbar reported on Tuesday. 



Related Tags
Hamas Headline
Jewish Hollywood creatives condemn Jonathan Glazer's speech in letter
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2024 09:41 AM
IDF establishes special team to locate tunnels in West Bank - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2024 08:23 AM
Egypt convinces Hamas to continue negotiations despite Shifa operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2024 07:48 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Pakistan, GFZ reports
By REUTERS
03/19/2024 03:10 AM
US military says it destroys Houthi missiles and drones
By REUTERS
03/19/2024 02:42 AM
N. Korea's Kim oversees firing drills with 'super-large' rocket launcher
By REUTERS
03/19/2024 01:15 AM
IDF assessment: Dozens of terrorists are still hiding in Shifa Hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2024 12:12 AM
Trudeau raises concern over Israel's planned offensive in Rafah
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 11:37 PM
US officials to brief senators Wednesday on threats posed by TikTok
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 10:18 PM
Israel to send interagency team to Washington to discuss Rafah, US says
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 08:40 PM
EU Foreign Ministers approve sanctions on violent West Bank settlers
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 07:55 PM
Four people lightly injured after car explodes in Karmiel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 07:34 PM
Hostage deal meeting set to happen Monday night - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 07:31 PM
IAF jets attack Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 06:58 PM
Netanyahu and Biden are currently speaking
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 04:12 PM