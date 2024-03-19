The 27 heads of state of the European Union are expected to call on Thursday for an immediate humanitarian pause in the fighting in Gaza, leading to a permanent ceasefire, Kan News reported on Tuesday, citing a German source.
27 heads of EU to call for 'permanent ceasefire' in Gaza Strip - report
By REUTERS03/19/2024 12:56 PM
