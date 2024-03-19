Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

27 heads of EU to call for 'permanent ceasefire' in Gaza Strip - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The 27 heads of state of the European Union are expected to call on Thursday for an immediate humanitarian pause in the fighting in Gaza, leading to a permanent ceasefire, Kan News reported on Tuesday, citing a German source. 

Borrell wants 90% of frozen Russian assets revenues used for Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/19/2024 12:56 PM
Canada parliament passes vote, language on Palestinian statehood dropped
By REUTERS
03/19/2024 12:51 PM
Qatar: Rafah operation to result in 'atrocities' that haven't been seen
By REUTERS
03/19/2024 12:32 PM
IDF announces name of fallen soldier
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2024 12:28 PM
President calls for an administration authority for Israel's North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2024 11:53 AM
Mossad chief returns to Israel amid hostage deal talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2024 11:50 AM
Thousands of children to evacuate Russia's Belgorod by Ukraine shelling
By REUTERS
03/19/2024 11:34 AM
Israel Prize in the civic heroism category awarded to 'Elchanan Team'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2024 11:32 AM
Faack Mabhough was in touch with UN representatives prior to killing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2024 08:54 AM
IDF establishes special team to locate tunnels in West Bank - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2024 08:23 AM
Egypt convinces Hamas to continue negotiations despite Shifa operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2024 07:48 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Pakistan, GFZ reports
By REUTERS
03/19/2024 03:10 AM
US military says it destroys Houthi missiles and drones
By REUTERS
03/19/2024 02:42 AM
N. Korea's Kim oversees firing drills with 'super-large' rocket launcher
By REUTERS
03/19/2024 01:15 AM
IDF assessment: Dozens of terrorists are still hiding in Shifa Hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2024 12:12 AM