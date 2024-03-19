Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Netanyahu: 'Factions in Israel cooperating with US to prevent operation in Rafah'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

"Factions in Israel are cooperating with the US to prevent an Israeli operation in Rafah," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a confidential discussion on Tuesday, according to a Walla! report. 

35-year-old woman stabbed to death in south Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2024 04:02 PM
Ground incursion needed to destroy Hamas in Rafah, Netanyahu says
By REUTERS
03/19/2024 03:31 PM
Houthis target vessel in the Red Sea, Yemeni military source says
By REUTERS
03/19/2024 03:09 PM
Germany detains two over suspected Islamist attack on Swedish parliament
By REUTERS
03/19/2024 02:34 PM
Brazil's Bolsonaro indicted for suspected fraud on vaccine records
By REUTERS
03/19/2024 01:56 PM
Russia used 130 missiles, over 320 Shahed drones in Ukraine in March
By REUTERS
03/19/2024 01:55 PM
IDF arrests suspects in West Bank in overnight operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2024 01:53 PM
Borrell wants 90% of frozen Russian assets revenues used for Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/19/2024 12:56 PM
Canada parliament passes vote, language on Palestinian statehood dropped
By REUTERS
03/19/2024 12:51 PM
Qatar: Rafah operation to result in 'atrocities' that haven't been seen
By REUTERS
03/19/2024 12:32 PM
IDF announces name of fallen soldier
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2024 12:28 PM
27 heads of EU to call for 'permanent ceasefire' in Gaza Strip - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2024 12:03 PM
Mossad chief returns to Israel amid hostage deal talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2024 11:50 AM
Thousands of children to evacuate Russia's Belgorod by Ukraine shelling
By REUTERS
03/19/2024 11:34 AM
Israel Prize in the civic heroism category awarded to 'Elchanan Team'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2024 11:32 AM