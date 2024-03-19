"Factions in Israel are cooperating with the US to prevent an Israeli operation in Rafah," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a confidential discussion on Tuesday, according to a Walla! report.
Netanyahu: 'Factions in Israel cooperating with US to prevent operation in Rafah'
