Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Ground incursion needed to destroy Hamas in Rafah, Netanyahu says

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 19, 2024 15:32

Destroying Hamas in Rafah would require a ground incursion by Israeli forces, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday following a call with the White House to rethink strategy around the Gaza border city packed with displaced Palestinians.

Briefing lawmakers, Netanyahu said he had made "supremely clear" to US President Joe Biden "that we are determined to complete the elimination of these (Hamas) battalions in Rafah, and there's no way to do that except by going in on the ground."

This is a developing story.

35-year-old woman stabbed to death in south Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2024 04:02 PM
Houthis target vessel in the Red Sea, Yemeni military source says
By REUTERS
03/19/2024 03:09 PM
Germany detains two over suspected Islamist attack on Swedish parliament
By REUTERS
03/19/2024 02:34 PM
Netanyahu: 'Factions in Israel cooperating with US to prevent Rafah op.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2024 02:13 PM
Brazil's Bolsonaro indicted for suspected fraud on vaccine records
By REUTERS
03/19/2024 01:56 PM
Russia used 130 missiles, over 320 Shahed drones in Ukraine in March
By REUTERS
03/19/2024 01:55 PM
IDF arrests suspects in West Bank in overnight operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2024 01:53 PM
Borrell wants 90% of frozen Russian assets revenues used for Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/19/2024 12:56 PM
Canada parliament passes vote, language on Palestinian statehood dropped
By REUTERS
03/19/2024 12:51 PM
Qatar: Rafah operation to result in 'atrocities' that haven't been seen
By REUTERS
03/19/2024 12:32 PM
IDF announces name of fallen soldier
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2024 12:28 PM
27 heads of EU to call for 'permanent ceasefire' in Gaza Strip - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2024 12:03 PM
Mossad chief returns to Israel amid hostage deal talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2024 11:50 AM
Thousands of children to evacuate Russia's Belgorod by Ukraine shelling
By REUTERS
03/19/2024 11:34 AM
Israel Prize in the civic heroism category awarded to 'Elchanan Team'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2024 11:32 AM