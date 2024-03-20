Jerusalem Post
Britain's Cameron says Gaza ceasefire crucial but 'a whole lot of conditions' to meet

By REUTERS

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Cameron on Wednesday said it was vital for a pause in fighting between Israel and terrorist group Hamas to enable the release of hostages in Gaza, but a lot of conditions first needed to be met for a lasting ceasefire.

"Crucially what we must try to do is to turn that pause into a permanent sustainable ceasefire," Cameron told Reuters in an interview during a visit to Thailand.

"We will only do that if a whole lot of conditions are fulfilled... we've got to get Hamas leaders out of Gaza, we have to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure."

