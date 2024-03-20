Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Saudi Arabia boosts funding to UNRWA by $40 million targeting Gaza relief

By REUTERS

A Saudi-funded humanitarian agency pledged on Wednesday to boost the kingdom's funding to the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) by $40 million, according to a statement.

The donation by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), which is dedicated to Gaza, comes as UNRWA faces a severe funding crunch after the United States and Britain paused support following Israel's accusations that a dozen of its 13,000 staff in Gaza took part in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on the country.

A UN-backed report warned on Monday that northern Gaza faced imminent famine and as global pressure mounts on Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into the enclave of 2.3 million people.

Canada, Australia, and Sweden have recently restored funding to UNRWA, while several Gulf countries, in addition to Saudi Arabia have increased funding.

But that still may not be enough. "The US is our largest, largest donor so no amount of compensation by other donors, as generous as they are, can actually fill the gap that is left by the US," said Tamara al-Rifai, an UNRWA spokesperson.

Saudi Arabia previously announced a $2 million contribution to UNRWA in October, while KSrelief provided $15 million to the agency in November.

Hamas says Israeli response to its truce proposal was negative
By REUTERS
03/20/2024 04:44 PM
Houthi drone destroyed by French helicopter
By REUTERS
03/20/2024 04:41 PM
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Israel on Friday
By REUTERS
03/20/2024 04:12 PM
Gunmen who attacked Pakistani port are pronounced dead by minister
By REUTERS
03/20/2024 03:35 PM
Hezbollah uses civilian areas to hide weapons, IDF video reveals
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2024 12:41 PM
Israel approves house demolition of terrorists who didn't kill anyone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2024 12:27 PM
Israelis arrested for stealing grenades, pistols
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2024 10:48 AM
Protesters for the release of hostages block Ayalon north traffic
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2024 08:23 AM
IDF to conduct exercise near the Dead Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2024 08:04 AM
Biden administration to present alternatives to Rafah op
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2024 07:23 AM
Cameron: Gaza ceasefire crucial but 'a whole lot of conditions' to meet
By REUTERS
03/20/2024 05:53 AM
South Korea police probe bomb threat at stadium hosting MLB opener
By REUTERS
03/20/2024 05:22 AM
Pentagon chief Austin to host Gallant next week
By REUTERS
03/20/2024 02:18 AM
US to lift Afghan visa limit under Biden, Congress deal
By REUTERS
03/20/2024 12:30 AM
Grenade thrown at Ramat Gan building in criminal incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2024 12:17 AM