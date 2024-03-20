French helicopter destroys Houthi drone

A French Navy helicopter destroyed a Houthi combat drone in the southern Red Sea to protect merchant ships, the EU's mission in the Red Sea, known as Aspides, said on Wednesday.

A French destroyer warship detected an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Iran-aligned Houthis flying near commercial vessels, according to a statement from Aspides' headquarters in the Greek town of Larisa.

The French warship's helicopter, "patrolling in the area, was guided by the destroyer to engage and destroy the drone with its machine gun," it said.

Aspides was launched in February to help protect the key maritime trade route from drone and missile attacks by Yemen's Houthi militia, who say they are retaliating against Israel's war on Gaza.