House Democratic Chair on Republicans politicizing Israel aid: 'Hope we don't go down that route'

By HANNAH SARISOHN

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Republicans should be prioritizing the national security supplemental bill, Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) said during a news briefing on Wednesday. 

"[Johnson's] tried politicizing Israel's aid in the past. We hope that we don't go down that route,' Aguilar said.

"If we are truly interested in helping our democratic allies in Ukraine and in Israel, there needs to be humanitarian assistance associated with the package. That's what we have in the national security supplemental," he added.  

Aguilar said he's confident in having the votes for the supplemental if Johnson were to put the bill on the floor. 

