Israel to face Mali, Paraguay in 2024 Olympics soccer tournament

The Israeli soccer team is set to face Paraguay, Mali, and an unnamed Asian qualifier in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games soccer tournament.
CONFIRMED! These are the groups for the men’s Olympic football tournament at @Paris2024!Which match-ups catch your eye?#Paris2024 | #Football |#FIFA | @FIFAcom | @FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/tDyHesoTuH— The Olympic Games (@Olympics) March 20, 2024
Israel punched its ticket to the Olympics' prestigious tournament for the first time since the Montreal Games in 1976 after the under-21 team's successful showing at the 2023 European Championship in Georgia.