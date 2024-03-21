Biden references Palestinian suffering in Persian New Year greeting

In a post to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden sent his "best wishes to the millions of people around the world celebrating Nowruz."

Biden's statement addressed the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, as he stated, "The war in Gaza has also inflicted terrible suffering on the Palestinian people, and we will continue to lead international efforts to get more humanitarian assistance to them - including urgently needed food, water, medicine and shelter."

President Biden inserts Palestinians into his statement for #Nowruz — what does Nowruz have to do with helping Palestinians??! Palestinians support Hamas which is a proxy of the Islamic Republic. pic.twitter.com/y5TSVTDr6G — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) March 21, 2024

The US president's message addressed Palestinians, who, despite what was written in Biden's comment, do not celebrate Nowruz, the Persian New Year.