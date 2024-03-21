Jerusalem Post
Biden references Palestinian suffering in Persian New Year greeting

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

In a post to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden sent his "best wishes to the millions of people around the world celebrating Nowruz."

Biden's statement addressed the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, as he stated, "The war in Gaza has also inflicted terrible suffering on the Palestinian people, and we will continue to lead international efforts to get more humanitarian assistance to them - including urgently needed food, water, medicine and shelter."

The US president's message addressed Palestinians, who, despite what was written in Biden's comment, do not celebrate Nowruz, the Persian New Year. 

IAEA's Birol: Nuclear power necessary to reach climate goals
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 10:29 AM
Blinken meets with Saudi Crown Prince to discuss Gaza
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 10:27 AM
Three killed, 12 injured in Afghanistan blast - police
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 10:25 AM
Terrorism threat against Denmark has increased, security service says
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 10:02 AM
Russia launches missile attack on Kyiv, 10 injured
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 07:33 AM
62-year-old Palestinian suspect with knife neutralized by security force
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2024 07:33 AM
Coalition forces destroy Houthi drone, unmanned surface vessel
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 04:14 AM
Hostage release deal in exchange for a ceasefire is getting close
By BARAK RAVID
03/21/2024 03:01 AM
Idaho prison inmate escapes from hospital in blaze of gunfire
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 01:41 AM
Mike Johnson office to Post: Congress, Netanyahu session considered
By HANNAH SARISOHN
03/20/2024 10:34 PM
Israel to face Mali, Paraguay in 2024 Olympics soccer tournament
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2024 10:11 PM
Students obtain intimate photos of their teacher
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2024 09:35 PM
IAF jets attack Hezbollah military structures in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2024 08:31 PM
Chuck Schumer declined Netanyahu request to speak to Democratic Caucus
By REUTERS
03/20/2024 07:36 PM
Dem. Chair on Israel aid politicization: 'Hope we don't go that route'
By HANNAH SARISOHN
03/20/2024 06:10 PM