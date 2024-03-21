Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Launch of Russian Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft has been canceled

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 21, 2024 15:44

The launch of a Russian Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft, which was meant to carry Russian and Belarusian cosmonauts and an American astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS,) was canceled at the last minute on Thursday.

"Launch!" mission control said as the rocket was shown at its launch site at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, with its main support shown moving away. Then, the words "automatic cancellation of the launch" came over the live stream.

Those presenting the live stream for Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, said: "Unfortunately, friends, a command has been sounded to cancel the launch."

Gaza Famine Prevention: WHO Urges Land Crossing Expansion
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 04:35 PM
First human receives genetically edited pig kidney
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 04:24 PM
Israel under pressure to postpone Rafah operation, US rejects proposal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2024 04:06 PM
Russia mass produces high-explosive aerial bombs since February
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 03:49 PM
EU Leaders call for long-term ceasefire and Aid access in Gaza
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 03:37 PM
Houthis assure China and Russia safe passage in Red Sea
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 03:30 PM
Russian court rejects medical malpractice case from Navalny's mother
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 01:21 PM
Russia says it has captured the village of Tonenke in eastern Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 12:45 PM
In Egypt, Blinken and Sisi discuss Gaza hostage negotiations
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2024 12:42 PM
High Court rules female couples written on children's birth certificates
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2024 11:47 AM
Vessel reports shots fired near Yemen's Nishtun, Ambrey says
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 11:29 AM
Russia hands over six children to Ukraine with Qatar's mediation -TASS
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 11:17 AM
Russia's FSB detains man, says he was plotting against Russian army
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 11:08 AM
Three killed, several wounded in targeted attack in Khan Yunis - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2024 10:48 AM
IAEA's Birol: Nuclear power necessary to reach climate goals
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 10:29 AM