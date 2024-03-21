Launch of Russian Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft has been canceled

The launch of a Russian Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft, which was meant to carry Russian and Belarusian cosmonauts and an American astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS,) was canceled at the last minute on Thursday.

"Launch!" mission control said as the rocket was shown at its launch site at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, with its main support shown moving away. Then, the words "automatic cancellation of the launch" came over the live stream.

Those presenting the live stream for Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, said: "Unfortunately, friends, a command has been sounded to cancel the launch."