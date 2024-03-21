Blinken says US still pushing for Gaza ceasefire deal

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday the United States was continuing to push for an agreement on the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Israel's conflict with Hamas in Gaza amid ongoing talks in Doha.

Blinken said reaching an agreement remains difficult, but "I continue to believe it's possible." Blinken also said Israel still needs to do more to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Furthermore, Arab ministers, along with a Palestinian official, briefed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Cairo on their vision of the current situation in Gaza and the necessity of a ceasefire followed by a political settlement via the implementation of a two-state solution, a statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.