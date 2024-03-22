Russia, Ukraine believe crisis will be solved through peace talks, China's special envoy says

Russia and Ukraine believe that their crisis will be solved through peace talks, even as both are adamant on their positions and have huge differences when it comes to peace talks, China's special envoy for Eurasian affairs said on Friday.

The special envoy Li Hui said Russia appreciates Chinese efforts in its latest round of shuttle diplomacy to Europe, while Ukraine viewed his recent visit as important.

China wishes to see an international peace conference recognized by both Russia and Ukraine, with both participating equally, its special envoy for Eurasian affairs added.

He also said China put forward suggestions with the sole intention of ensuring the peace conference that Switzerland agreed to host this year is successful.

Li told reporters that China stood "with open arms" to accept anything conducive to de-escalation and negotiation.