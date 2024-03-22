Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Australia, Britain warn of potentially devastating consequences of Israeli operation in Rafah

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 22, 2024 08:14

Australia and Britain said in a joint statement on Friday there were potentially devastating consequences of an Israeli ground invasion of Rafah in Gaza.

"Given the large number of displaced persons taking refuge in the area and lack of safe spaces in Gaza, ministers shared deep concern at the potentially devastating consequences for the civilian population of an expanded Israeli military operation in Rafah," the statement said.

The statement was issued after the defense and foreign secretaries of Britain met with their Australian counterparts in Adelaide.

The two countries were also strongly critical of Russia's continued invasion of Ukraine, and warned against destabilizing military activity in the South China Sea, where China has been increasingly building a presence.

US urges Ukraine: stop hitting Russian energy infrastructure - FT
By REUTERS
03/22/2024 07:27 AM
Russian missile strikes damage power supply in Ukraine's Kharkiv
By REUTERS
03/22/2024 05:04 AM
Russia, Ukraine believe crisis will be solved through peace talks
By REUTERS
03/22/2024 04:41 AM
Meta's Instagram down for thousands, Downdetector shows
By REUTERS
03/22/2024 02:50 AM
US military says it destroyed ballistic missiles launched by Houthis
By REUTERS
03/22/2024 02:09 AM
EU leaders call for immediate pause leading to ceasefire in Gaza
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 10:25 PM
US to bring Gaza ceasefire resolution to UN on Friday
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 09:56 PM
Protesters demonstrate outside Netanyahu's house in Caesarea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2024 09:44 PM
Ben-Gvir demands answers on reports of Israel-Fatah meeting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2024 09:43 PM
Israel Police, Shin Bet foil suicide terror attack in the West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2024 09:13 PM
US Antony Blinken strives for Gaza Ceasefire
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 08:46 PM
Daniel Hagari: IDF arrested senior Hamas officials in Shifa operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2024 08:46 PM
Deadly suicide bombing hits Kandahar bank
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 07:57 PM
Son of Israeli Eurovision stars Orna and Moshe Datz dies from epilepsy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2024 07:24 PM
'Houthis have not provided one loaf of bread to Gaza' - CENTCOM chief
By HANNAH SARISOHN
03/21/2024 07:13 PM