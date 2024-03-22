Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Maersk will avoid Red Sea despite EU security operation

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 22, 2024 18:27

Shipping company Maersk said on Friday it was too early to resume sailings through the Red Sea due to a continued elevated risk level, despite an initiative by the European Union to increase safety in the region.

Maersk, one of the world's biggest container shipping companies, suspended Red Sea traffic on Jan. 5 and has since redirected ships via the Cape of Good Hope.

The EU's naval mission in the southern Red Sea was launched in February to help protect the key maritime trade route from drone and missile attacks by Yemen's Houthi militia, who say they are retaliating against Israel's war on Gaza.

Maersk said in a statement on its website that it was aware that other shipping companies had continued sailing through the Red Sea or announced plans to resume sailing.

"We continue with our own assessment that the current situation does not allow us to make a similar decision," it said.

"We still believe that sailing via the Cape of Good Hope and around Africa is the most reasonable solution at the moment and the one that currently allows the best supply chain stability, it added.

Mossad chief to fly to Qatar Friday evening for hostage negotiations
By MAARIV
03/22/2024 05:25 PM
US Secretary Blinken and Benny Gantz meet in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2024 05:16 PM
VP Harris says there is no safe exit for civilians from Rafah
By REUTERS
03/22/2024 04:58 PM
Israeli fighter jets attack a Hezbollah military structure in Lebanon
By WALLA!
03/22/2024 04:35 PM
Terrorist opens fire at an Israeli vehicle, eliminated by IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2024 03:17 PM
'LGBT Movement' an extremist group, Russia says
By REUTERS
03/22/2024 02:45 PM
Russia says it's unaware of any security guarantee from Houthis
By REUTERS
03/22/2024 12:05 PM
Neighbor countries helping after major attack on Ukraine's energy grid
By REUTERS
03/22/2024 11:09 AM
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken lands in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , ANA BERSKY
03/22/2024 11:02 AM
Russian air strikes leave a million without power in Ukraine - official
By REUTERS
03/22/2024 10:54 AM
Malaysia: we would have hosted Commonwealth Games if we had more time
By REUTERS
03/22/2024 10:35 AM
Finland says it will fund UNRWA again
By REUTERS
03/22/2024 09:11 AM
Australia, Britain warn of Rafah operation's potential consequences
By REUTERS
03/22/2024 07:57 AM
US urges Ukraine: stop hitting Russian energy infrastructure - FT
By REUTERS
03/22/2024 07:27 AM
Russian missile strikes damage power supply in Ukraine's Kharkiv
By REUTERS
03/22/2024 05:04 AM