Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Qualcomm ends bid to buy Israel's Autotalks after antitrust probe

By REUTERS

Qualcomm on Friday said it has terminated its bid to acquire Autotalks, an Israeli firm that makes communications chips to help prevent car crashes.

Qualcomm, which is best known for its mobile phone chips but has built an extensive automotive chip business, had said it would acquire the firm last year. The UK's top antitrust regulator said in February it was opening a probe into the deal.

"Qualcomm has terminated the transaction to acquire Autotalks due to lack of regulatory approvals in a timely manner," Qualcomm said in a statement. "Automotive is a very important vertical for Qualcomm and we remain fully committed to our product roadmap, our customers and our partners."

UN aid chief says need Israel to lift all impediments to Gaza aid
By REUTERS
03/22/2024 07:42 PM
Hostile aircraft intrusion sirens sound in northern Israel, false alarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2024 07:36 PM
Maersk will avoid Red Sea despite EU security operation
By REUTERS
03/22/2024 06:23 PM
Mossad chief to fly to Qatar Friday evening for hostage negotiations
By MAARIV
03/22/2024 05:25 PM
US Secretary Blinken and Benny Gantz meet in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2024 05:16 PM
VP Harris says there is no safe exit for civilians from Rafah
By REUTERS
03/22/2024 04:58 PM
Israeli fighter jets attack a Hezbollah military structure in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2024 04:35 PM
Terrorist opens fire at an Israeli vehicle, eliminated by IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2024 03:17 PM
'LGBT Movement' an extremist group, Russia says
By REUTERS
03/22/2024 02:45 PM
Russia says it's unaware of any security guarantee from Houthis
By REUTERS
03/22/2024 12:05 PM
Neighbor countries helping after major attack on Ukraine's energy grid
By REUTERS
03/22/2024 11:09 AM
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken lands in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , ANA BERSKY
03/22/2024 11:02 AM
Russian air strikes leave a million without power in Ukraine - official
By REUTERS
03/22/2024 10:54 AM
Malaysia: we would have hosted Commonwealth Games if we had more time
By REUTERS
03/22/2024 10:35 AM
Finland says it will fund UNRWA again
By REUTERS
03/22/2024 09:11 AM