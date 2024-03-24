Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russia's Crocus Group vows to restore concert hall after deadly rampage

By REUTERS

The owner of the Russian concert hall destroyed in the mass shooting and fire that killed at least 133 people said on Sunday it would restore the building.

All that was left after Friday evening's attack at the Crocus City Hall outside Moscow, which Islamic State has claimed responsibility for, were the charred iron support beams and the steel frames of hundreds of seats.

The center, with a capacity of more than 6,000 seats, was built by billionaire Aras Agalarov's Crocus Group in 2009. It is part of a sprawling complex of shopping malls, restaurants, and hotels on the western edge of the capital, just outside Moscow's ring road.

"We will never forget those who fell victim to terrorists. What was destroyed by their dirty hands will be restored," Crocus Group said in a statement.

Two Hamas officials arrested at Shifa hospital - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2024 08:07 AM
IDF soldier falls in battle in northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2024 06:02 AM
Alleged Israeli airstrikes target the Damascus area - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2024 01:24 AM
Hamas claims Israeli hostage dies due to 'lack of medicine and food'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2024 09:31 PM
IDF attacks Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2024 06:59 PM
IDF announces name of soldier killed during operation in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2024 06:52 PM
UKMTO reports incident 23 nautical miles west of Yemen's Mukha
By REUTERS
03/23/2024 06:01 PM
Suspected concert hall terrorists caught, Putin pledges punishment
By REUTERS
03/23/2024 04:58 PM
FM Katz: The UN has become an antisemitic, anti-Israeli body
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2024 04:38 PM
Putin vows punishment for all those responsible for concert attack
By REUTERS
03/23/2024 02:55 PM
IDF makes arrests in the West Bank, maps home of Friday terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2024 01:48 PM
Russia's FSB: Moscow shooting attackers had contacts in Ukraine - Ifax
By REUTERS
03/23/2024 11:08 AM
Turkey says it hits 12 Kurdish terrorists in northern Iraq
By REUTERS
03/23/2024 10:53 AM
FSB tells Putin: 11 detained after concert attack -report
By REUTERS
03/23/2024 10:16 AM
Two suspects in Moscow attack detained after car chase - lawmaker
By REUTERS
03/23/2024 09:43 AM