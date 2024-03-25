Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israeli gov't to abandon effort to raise IDF draft exemption age to 35

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Israeli government will not attempt to raise the exemption age for the IDF draft from 26 to 35, Israeli media reported on Monday morning.

"This is blatant deception," opposition leader Yair Lapid wrote on X in response to the government abandoning the effort to raise the draft age. "Raising the exemption age to 35 was always a [trick] intended to conceal the fact that in the exemption law, there is no conscription obligation, no economic sanctions, and not even one ultra-Orthodox will enlist. This law is a disgrace and an insult to the soldiers.

Fighter jets strike Hezbollah, rockets fired into Israel's North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 11:35 AM
Residential building damaged amid several explosions heard in Kyiv
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 10:52 AM
IDF: Terror infiltration alerts near Gaza border towns a false alarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 10:28 AM
UN chief in Jordan: Rafah invasion would be 'humanitarian disaster'
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 09:24 AM
Lake Kinneret's water level rises by 0.5 cm - Israel's Water Authority
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 08:05 AM
North Korea says Japan's Kishida showed intention to meet Kim Jong Un
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 06:21 AM
IDF raids several cities, villages in West Bank - report
By WALLA!
03/25/2024 03:35 AM
Four suspects of Moscow concert attack put in pre-trial custody
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 12:30 AM
Jordan security stops protest outside of Israeli embassy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2024 10:44 PM
Israeli bus driver stabbed by minor, police probing incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2024 09:48 PM
Moscow court charges two suspects in concert hall attack
By REUTERS
03/24/2024 09:34 PM
Israel foils shooting attack at IDF soldiers near Israeli kibbutz
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2024 08:52 PM
Danny Danon accuses South African representative of defending Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2024 08:37 PM
Palestinian who falsely warned of terror attacks arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2024 06:04 PM
Red Cross hasn't delivered supplies to Gaza Strip in three months
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2024 05:10 PM