Israeli gov't to abandon effort to raise IDF draft exemption age to 35

The Israeli government will not attempt to raise the exemption age for the IDF draft from 26 to 35, Israeli media reported on Monday morning.

"This is blatant deception," opposition leader Yair Lapid wrote on X in response to the government abandoning the effort to raise the draft age. "Raising the exemption age to 35 was always a [trick] intended to conceal the fact that in the exemption law, there is no conscription obligation, no economic sanctions, and not even one ultra-Orthodox will enlist. This law is a disgrace and an insult to the soldiers.