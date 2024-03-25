Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Moscow attackers briefly entered Turkey to renew Russian residence permits, Turkish official says

By REUTERS

The gunmen from Tajikistan who carried out a deadly attack in Moscow last week briefly entered Turkey to renew their Russian residence permits, but their radicalization did not happen there, a Turkish security official told Reuters on Monday.

There was no existing arrest warrant against the attackers, meaning they could travel freely between Turkey and Russia, said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, adding that the attackers had been living in Moscow for a long time.

Two of the attackers left Turkey to travel to Moscow on the same flight on March 2, 2024, the person said.

More than 143 people were killed and dozens more injured in the attack, which was later claimed by Islamic State.

New Hope chief Gideon Sa’ar announces he’s quitting government
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 08:16 PM
US dismisses Russia linking shooting to Ukraine as 'Kremlin propaganda'
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 05:58 PM
Soyuz spacecraft with American, Russian and Belarusian docks with ISS
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 05:22 PM
Sara Netanyahu and Labor chief Merav Michaeli hold surprising meeting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 05:20 PM
France to mobilize more soldiers for anti-terrorism unit
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 04:29 PM
White House's Sullivan to meet Israeli defense minister -official
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 04:09 PM
Israel will stop working with UNRWA in Gaza, government spokesperson says
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 04:04 PM
Netanyahu: If US doesn’t veto UNSC vote, Dermer, Hanegbi won’t visit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 04:02 PM
UN Security Council to meet over resolution to release hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 03:56 PM
Israeli forces kill, arrest terrorists in overnight West Bank raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 01:23 PM
IDF special forces chief: We found weaponry hidden at Shifa in raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 12:36 PM
Macron: Group behind Moscow attack also attempted attacks in France
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 12:08 PM
Fighter jets strike Hezbollah, rockets fired into Israel's North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 11:35 AM
Israeli gov't to abandon effort to raise IDF draft exemption age to 35
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 11:18 AM
IDF: Terror infiltration alerts near Gaza border towns a false alarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 10:28 AM