A report compiled by UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, expected to be delivered on Tuesday, accuses Israel of committing genocide in the Gaza Strip and states an arms embargo should be imposed on the Jewish State, according to a report by The Guardian on Tuesday.
UN Special Rapporteur to hand in report stating Israel should be placed under arms embargo
By REUTERS03/26/2024 01:08 PM
