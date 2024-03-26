Jerusalem Post
UN Special Rapporteur to hand in report stating Israel should be placed under arms embargo

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A report compiled by UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, expected to be delivered on Tuesday, accuses Israel of committing genocide in the Gaza Strip and states an arms embargo should be imposed on the Jewish State, according to a report by The Guardian on Tuesday. 

Herzog: 'Everything begins and ends with Yahya Sinwar'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2024 01:27 PM
UN agency calls on Israel to revoke ban on food deliveries to north Gaza
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 01:08 PM
Gaza ceasefire negotiations continue as Mossad officials remain in Doha
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 12:11 PM
Defense Ministry: 6,400 wounded since beginning of war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2024 11:43 AM
Suspect in Moscow shooting remanded in pre-trial custody
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 11:41 AM
Suicide bomb kills five Chinese nationals
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 11:31 AM
IDF operates in village from where shots were fired at Karmei Tzur
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2024 11:10 AM
Turkey detains 147 people over alleged Islamic State ties
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 10:41 AM
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh to meet officals in Tehran
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 08:08 AM
IAF jets target Hezbollah military buildings in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2024 07:33 AM
UK airdrops 10 tons of food supplies into Gaza
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 04:38 AM
Blinken told Israel's Gallant that alternatives exist to Rafah invasion
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 02:02 AM
Alerts sound in Gaza border communities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2024 12:08 AM
Gunshot fired at house in Gush Etzion, no casualties reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 11:32 PM
IDF eliminates Hezbollah terrorist squad in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 11:16 PM