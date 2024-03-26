Five Chinese nationals killed in suicide bomb attack in Pakistan

Five Chinese nationals were killed in an explosion when their convoy was attacked by a suicide bomber in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, a top police officer said.

A suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a convoy of Chinese engineers which was on its way from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Mohammad Ali Gandapur, the regional police chief, told Reuters.

"Five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver were killed in the attack," Gandapur said.

Dasu is the site of a major dam, and the area has been attacked in the past. A blast on a bus had killed 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals, in 2021.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police had reached the spot and started relief operations. The rest of the people in the convoy have been protected, Gandapur said.