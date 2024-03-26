Herzog: 'Everything begins and ends with Yahya Sinwar'

Israel must catch Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, "dead or alive" so that all the hostages could be returned, President Isaac Herzog said on Tuesday at the inauguration of the Mobileye campus in Jerusalem.

"Everything begins and ends with Yahya Sinwar," the president said.

He's the one who decided on the October massacre, he's been seeking to shed the blood of the innocent ever since, it is he who aims to escalate the regional situation, to desecrate Ramadan, to do everything to shatter coexistence in our country and in the whole region, to sow discord among us and around the world,"

"He seeks terror, and the entire world and our entire region must know that the responsibility lies with him, and with him alone. It won't work. We won't allow it," he added.