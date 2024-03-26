Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

German FM calls for unhindered flow of aid to Gaza

By REUTERS

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday that international organizations must be able to deliver aid to Gaza without hindrance, adding that the situation there was hellish for civilians struggling to meet their most vital daily needs.

"The humanitarian situation in Gaza is hell," Baerbock said while on a trip to the Middle East, during which she met with Israeli and Palestinian officials.

"International organizations must be able to provide vital aid unhindered," she said in Tel Aviv, adding that Germany had increased its funding to the World Food Programme by an additional 10 million euros ($10.8 million).

Protecting Palestinians a moral imperative, Pentagon chief says
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 05:35 PM
Robert F. Kennedy Jr picks lawyer Nicole Shanahan as running mate
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 05:18 PM
US bombs eastern Syria, killing seven soldiers, one civilian - report
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 05:16 PM
Ukraine replaces security council secretary as war drags on
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 04:32 PM
US imposes sanctions on Houthis, Hezbollah, Quds Force
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 04:21 PM
World Health Organization says staff member killed in Syria airstrike
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 04:15 PM
Antizionist Jewish group shares picture of bloody Star of David
By MICHAEL STARR
03/26/2024 03:34 PM
UN Palestinian refugee agency claims to have fund to run until May
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 02:36 PM
Yemen's Houthis say they attacked six ships in Gulf of Aden, Red Sea
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 02:12 PM
Herzog: 'Everything begins and ends with Yahya Sinwar'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2024 01:27 PM
UN agency calls on Israel to revoke ban on food deliveries to north Gaza
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 01:08 PM
UN Special Rapporteur to hand in anti-Israel report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2024 01:05 PM
Defense Ministry: 6,400 wounded since beginning of war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2024 11:43 AM
Suspect in Moscow shooting remanded in pre-trial custody
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 11:41 AM
Suicide bomb kills five Chinese nationals
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 11:31 AM