N.Ireland's DUP leader Donaldson steps down after police charges

By REUTERS

The leader of Northern Ireland's largest unionist party Jeffrey Donaldson stepped down on Friday after confirming he had been charged with "allegations of an historical nature," the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said.

"The Party Chairman has received a letter from Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP confirming that he has been charged with allegations of an historical nature and indicating that he is stepping down as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party with immediate effect," the DUP said in a statement.

"In accordance with the party rules, the party officers have suspended Mr Donaldson from membership, pending the outcome of a judicial process."

The DUP said it had appointed Gavin Robinson, a fellow member of the British parliament, as the interim party leader.

As a member of the London parliament, Donaldson, 61, does not hold a position in the Northern Irish power-sharing government, a key part of the region's 1998 peace settlement which only resumed last month following a two-year suspension.

Northern Command official speaks to the authorities in the north
By MAARIV
03/29/2024 03:25 PM
Russian prosecutors: Queen of Soviet pop is a 'foreign agent'
By REUTERS
03/29/2024 03:06 PM
Israel approves Palestinian convert's residency request posthumously
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/29/2024 02:18 PM
Russia says UN Security Council needs new approach to North Korea
By REUTERS
03/29/2024 01:04 PM
Erdogan coming to US on May 9
By REUTERS
03/29/2024 11:37 AM
IDF, Shin Bet arrest terror suspects in overnight West Bank operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/29/2024 11:33 AM
Israel Police, IDF arrest four illegal aliens near Dead Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/29/2024 10:47 AM
Ukrainian military destroys 26 Russian-launched missiles, 58 drones
By REUTERS
03/29/2024 09:49 AM
Russia attacks three thermal power plants of Ukraine's power firm DTEK
By REUTERS
03/29/2024 09:26 AM
Poland scrambles aircraft due to Russian strikes on Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/29/2024 08:41 AM
Gaza protesters interrupt Biden, Obama, Clinton fundraiser
By REUTERS
03/29/2024 05:31 AM
Israeli clocks spring forward an hour for daylight savings
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/29/2024 03:00 AM
US military says it destroyed 4 drones launched by Yemen's Houthis
By REUTERS
03/29/2024 01:56 AM
Hostage negotiations to resume in Cairo - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/29/2024 12:46 AM
NY Republican rep. pushes requiring Israeli support of US foreign policy
By HANNAH SARISOHN
03/29/2024 12:32 AM