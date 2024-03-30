Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Sudan needs 'immediate action' on hunger to avert widespread death, UN-backed report says

By REUTERS

Immediate action is needed to "prevent widespread death and total collapse of livelihoods and avert a catastrophic hunger crisis in Sudan," a United Nations-backed global authority on food security warned, Reuters reported on Friday.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) had been due to issue an update to its December analysis that found nearly 5 million were on the verge of catastrophic hunger. However, it was unable to do so due to the war. Instead, the IPC said it reviewed the latest evidence available and published the alert on Friday "to express major concern" about the deteriorating situation and to push for immediate action "to prevent famine."

The UN Security Council this month called for an immediate cessation of hostilities. The US warned on Thursday that it would push the council to take action to get aid to starving people in Sudan, possibly by authorizing cross-border deliveries from Chad.

The IPC estimated that nearly five million people were acutely malnourished, of whom 3.6 million are children under the age of five and 1.2 million are pregnant or with baby women.

US says it welcomes nomination of new Palestinian Authority cabinet
By REUTERS
03/30/2024 01:24 AM
US announces new visa restrictions for current, former Syrian officials
By REUTERS
03/29/2024 10:50 PM
Russia condemns Israeli strikes on Syria
By REUTERS
03/29/2024 06:47 PM
IDF announces name of fallen soldier
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/29/2024 06:10 PM
Russia remands journalist in custody for links to Navalny group
By REUTERS
03/29/2024 06:07 PM
Moscow court puts ninth attack suspect under pre-trial custody
By REUTERS
03/29/2024 05:31 PM
Independence Day fly over canceled due to the need focus on the war
By MAARIV
03/29/2024 04:44 PM
N.Ireland's DUP leader Donaldson steps down after police charges
By REUTERS
03/29/2024 04:12 PM
Northern Command official speaks to the authorities in the north
By MAARIV
03/29/2024 03:25 PM
Russian prosecutors: Queen of Soviet pop is a 'foreign agent'
By REUTERS
03/29/2024 03:06 PM
Israel approves Palestinian convert's residency request posthumously
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/29/2024 02:18 PM
Russia says UN Security Council needs new approach to North Korea
By REUTERS
03/29/2024 01:04 PM
Erdogan coming to US on May 9
By REUTERS
03/29/2024 11:37 AM
IDF, Shin Bet arrest terror suspects in overnight West Bank operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/29/2024 11:33 AM
Israel Police, IDF arrest four illegal aliens near Dead Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/29/2024 10:47 AM