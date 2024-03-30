Jerusalem Post
Man with weapons, explosives takes several hostage in Dutch cafe

People were being held at the local Petticoat night club by a man with weapons and explosives, national newspaper de Telegraaf reported, citing several anonymous sources.

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 30, 2024 13:19

Several people were being held hostage in the eastern Dutch town of Ede early Saturday morning and homes in the area were evacuated, police said.

There was no indication of a terrorist motive, police said.

Several special police units had been deployed to the scene, a building in the center of town, police said in a statement posted on social media. They added that 150 homes had been evacuated and the public was asked to stay away from the area.

Information on the threat

A reporter for broadcaster NOS said a remote controlled robot was at the scene as well as anti-explosives units and police in protective gear.

Trains to and from Ede were canceled, railway operator NS said on its website.

