Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russia demands Ukraine hand over head of security service, others

By REUTERS

Russia is demanding that Ukraine hand over all persons connected with terrorist acts committed in Russia, including the head of the country's SBU Security Service, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.

"Russia has turned over to Ukrainian authorities its demands...for the immediate arrest and extradition of all those connected to the terrorist acts in question," a ministry statement said, after listing a number of violent incidents in the country.

The ministry statement said those to be handed over included SBU head Vasyl Maliuk, who has acknowledged his service was behind attacks on the bridge linking Crimea to the Russian mainland since the Kremlin's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Initial results show opposition leading in Turkish local elections
By REUTERS
03/31/2024 08:01 PM
Hamas not involved in new Gaza ceasefire negotiations, official says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/31/2024 06:59 PM
Trading on Tel Aviv Stock Exchange crosses NIS one billion mark
By JON BEN-ZAKEN
03/31/2024 05:42 PM
IDF strikes Islamic Jihad operational HQ in central Gaza hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/31/2024 03:24 PM
Russia claims to hit Ukraine's energy infrastructure, gas production
By REUTERS
03/31/2024 01:33 PM
Russia conducts 'counter-terrorism operation' in southern Dagestan
By REUTERS
03/31/2024 11:18 AM
Man seriously wounded in Galilee shooting attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/31/2024 09:03 AM
Terrorist responsible for the shooting attack in Jordan Valley arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/31/2024 07:55 AM
IDF changes closed military zones status of some Gaza border communities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/31/2024 06:15 AM
Explosion in Syrian town results in 6 killed and 20 injured
By REUTERS
03/31/2024 01:51 AM
IAF jet intercepts suspicious aerial target from Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/31/2024 12:03 AM
Israel Police arrest 16 instigators of terror in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2024 09:32 PM
Jordan says Gaza 'famine' can be tackled fast if Israel opens crossings
By REUTERS
03/30/2024 06:20 PM
IDF attacks three Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2024 04:40 PM
Three security guards wounded during fight at Rambam Hospital
By ELI ASHKENAZI
03/30/2024 04:30 PM