Ukraine says it downed two of three Russian drones overnight

By REUTERS

Ukraine's air force shot down two out of three Russia-launched Shahed drones overnight, Ukrainian military said on Monday.

The General Staff did not provide additional details on the attack in its report on Facebook. It was unclear whether the drone that was not intercepted reached its target.

Monday night was relatively quiet for Ukraine following series of attacks on the country's energy infrastructure that Russia stepped up over a week ago.

On March 22, Moscow's troops carried out the largest strike on grid infrastructure in the two-year-old invasion, causing major damage and resulting in massive power outages. It continued targeting Ukraine's thermal and hydro-power plants last week.



