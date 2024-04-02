Israel operating 'all over Middle East' against foes, defense chief says

Israel is operating all over the Middle East to exact a price from those who threaten it, the country's defense minister said on Tuesday, though he did not refer directly to a suspected Israeli strike against a group of Iranian officers in Damascus.

"We are currently in a multi-front war – we see evidence of this every day, including over the last few days," Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told a parliamentary committee, according to a statement from his office.

"We operate everywhere, every day, in order to prevent our enemies from gaining strength and in order to make it clear to anyone who threatens us – all over the Middle East – that the price for such action will be a big one."