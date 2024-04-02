Jerusalem Post
Russian missile attack in Ukraine's Dnipro injures 13, governor says

By REUTERS

A Russian missile attack on Tuesday damaged an educational facility in Ukraine's city of Dnipro and injured 13 people, local authorities said.

Five children were among the injured, Serhiy Lysak, the regional governor, said on Telegram.

"Eight wounded were hospitalized," he added, describing the scale of injuries as moderate.

Russia has recently stepped up its attacks on Ukraine, carrying out the largest strike on grid infrastructure during the two-year-old war on March 22. It has also increased usage of harder-to-intercept ballistic missiles.

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians, though the war that began with its full-scale invasion in February 2022 has resulted in the deaths of thousands of people, the uprooting of millions and the destruction of Ukrainian towns and cities.

